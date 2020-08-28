Bailey, David John, 76, lifelong Miamian, passed away on August 26 th . He grew up in Coral Gables and later moved to Coconut Grove. His grandparents moved to Miami in 1926. He is the son of Samuel H. Bailey and Grace Bailey. As a child, he spent time on Biscayne Bay in his pram, the Sue-Dee. He was a mortgage banker throughout his career starting at Lon Worth Crow that later became Southeast Mortgage. He then joined Lennar Corporation and helped start their mortgage company. He then became EVP and COO of Travelers Mortgage Company in Cherry Hill, NJ which was later sold to G.E. Capital. He is a former President of the Florida Mortgage Bankers Association. He was on the Board of Fannie Mae and was responsible for the very first issuance of a mortgage backed security. He and his wife, Nancy Harris Bailey, met in the third grade at Sunset Elementary and attended Ponce de Leon Junior High and Coral Gables Senior High together. In the ninth grade, he had a surprise birthday for her and gave her a heart saying "friends forever." That they were. Married for 52 years, they had an amazing life together and adored each other. Travelling the world for business and pleasure, sailing, playing golf, entertaining, building a home in Turks & Caicos, spending summers in Linville Ridge, NC were just a few of the joys they shared together. He was a member of Indian Creek Country Club, Linville Ridge Country Club, Diamond Creek Country Club and The Floridian. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, his sister-in-law, Barbara Harris, nephew, Ward Buzzell, niece, Amy Harper and half-sister Jackie Chawlik. He is predeceased by his parents and sister Susan Bailey. David was a wonderful man, full of integrity, whose kindness touched everyone who knew him. He connected with people in a very special way. He had an infectious smile that would light up a room and he loved to dance. He will be missed by so many but remembered fondly by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life is planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis P.O. Box 016960, (R-48), Miami, FL 33101-6960 or Moffitt Cancer Center 12902 Usf Magnolia Drive, Tampa, FL 33612



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store