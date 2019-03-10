Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Ballestero. View Sign

BALLESTERO, JOHN, 75, the Port of Miami's former chief of operations and a leader in Miami's international trade community for 30-plus years, passed away February 19, 2019. He lived in The Villages, Fla., since 2015 with his wife, Angie. He is survived by her; his sister Maria and husband Ronnie; his brother Eugene and wife Sharon; his daughter Dana; his step-daughter Monica and grandson Sahaja "Saj" Eads; his stepdaughter Rebecca, husband Matthew and grandchildren Eliza and Benjamin Rotolante; and extended family in Central Florida, New York, Spain and Paraguay. A celebration of life mass will be held Monday, March 11 at 10 a.m. at Cor Jesu Chapel at Barry University, 11300 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores, Fla. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's name to Els For Autism Foundation and its Els Center for Excellence school in Jupiter, Fla.:

