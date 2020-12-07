John Bible

February 15, 1942 - December 2, 2020

Johns Creek, Georgia - John Bible, of Melbourne FL, passed away peacefully on Dec 2nd in Atlanta in the home of his younger brother, from complications of cancer. A native Floridian, John was the son of the late Charles L Bible and Florence C Bible. He retired in 2002 from USAir after 35 years of working in the airline business and has been a resident of Melbourne for the last 12 years. An avid traveler and animal lover, He could often be found at a bluegrass concert, exploring new places in his motor home or enjoying the company of his good friends. John is survived by his brothers, Charlie (Carole) and Bob (Henri) and loved dearly by his nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and his close friends.

John will be laid to rest in Miami at Woodlawn Park Cemetery.

A Donation maybe made in his memory to the Brevard Humane Society, Melbourne, FL.





