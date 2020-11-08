1/1
John Bowker M.D.
1928 - 2020
John Bowker, M.D.
April 20, 1928 - October 28, 2020
Coral Gables, Florida - Dr. John Bowker died October 28, 2020 at the age of 92. Born in Springfield, MA, he grew up in Albany N.Y., joining the Navy during WWII. He attended medical school at the University of Albany followed by his residency in Orthopaedic Surgery at the University of Pittsburg.
He was Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the University of Arkansas from 1962 to 1982. In 1982 he joined the Dept. of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation at the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine as Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery. His medical career spanned six decades.
Bowker is the author/editor of numerous medical texts including The Atlas of Prosthetics, The Diabetic Foot, and the Atlas of Limb Prosthetics. He served on the Board of Directors for the Certification in Orthotics and Prosthetics from 1968 to 1981. A long time member of the International Society for Prosthetics and Orthotics, a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and a member of the American Orthopaedic Association. He served on the NIH Advisory Board for the National Center for Medical Rehabilitation Research, served as President of the Orthopaedic Rehabilitation Association and was a long time member of the International Standards Organization.
For much of his career, Dr. Bowker travelled the world giving lectures and attending medical conferences. He made friends wherever he went and was respected by both his peers and patients. He was a true gentleman.
He is survived by his wife Alice, son Thomas and granddaughter Jade. Private burial services will be held at South Florida Veterans Cemetery, Lake Worth, Fl. Memorials may be made to : The Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation, 9400 W Higgins Road, Suite 215, Rosemont, Illinois 60018



Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
