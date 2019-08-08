SLATON, JOHN C. Celebration of Life Service for John C Slaton. Family Visitation at 3 pm, Service at 4 pm Saturday, August 10th Crossroads Church 2564 Sharpsburg McCullum Rd Newnan, GA 30265 John Slaton was a loving and devoted husband and father. An officer/pilot in the Navy, and a successful career with National, Pan Am, and Delta Airlines. He was survived by his wife of 57 years, Sara Sue, one brother Jack, Three grown children John, David, and Suzy, Two daughter-in-laws Sonya and Amy, Five grandchildren, Zac, Austin, Macy, Emily, and Anna.
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 8, 2019