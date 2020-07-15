1/1
John Carlisle Vandiver Sr.
John Carlisle Vandiver, Sr. January 12, 1936 July 8, 2020 On Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the age of 84, John Carlisle Vandiver, Sr., also known to many as Carlisle, loving husband and father of five children, returned home for the last time. John was born in Miami, Florida on January 12, 1936 to Loy and Nellie Vandiver. He went on to work for Borden's Dairy as a superintendent for many years, eventually moving into the construction industry. In 1998 he formed his own company, Home Repairs by Carlisle, and remained active in that until he relocated to Ridge Manor, Florida where he has lived since 2009. John enjoyed bowling, woodworking, crossword puzzling and watching the cooking shows, home remodeling shows, old movie mysteries and antique car shows. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Susie; his five children, Vickie (Levi) Fahrubel, Pam White, Valerie Vandiver, John(Cindy) Vandiver , and Michael Vandiver as well as his brother Claude (Shirley) Vandiver. He also leaves nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren, two great great grandsons a niece and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and half-brother Basil Symonette.

Published in the Miami Herald on Jul. 15, 2020.
