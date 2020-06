Or Copy this URL to Share

Share John's life story with friends and family

Share John's life story with friends and family

John Christopher Makemson, aged 77, of South Miami passed away on June 8th. He dedicated his life to microbiology, social justice, and his adored friends and family. He is survived by his children Nicolai and Sophia Makemson, brother Dennis Makemson, and one grandchild.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store