John C. Stoltz Jr. Life lived 2/23/22 - 5/12/19. John C. Stoltz Jr. passed away on May 12, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. He was 97 years old. John was born in Ottumwa, Iowa, and lived in Coral Gables, Florida since 1954. John is preceded in passing by his beloved wife Betty and daughter Cindy Stoltz- Freeburg. John and his wife Betty had celebrated more than 60 years of marriage. He is survived by his son John Stoltz III and daughter-in-law Coralie Stoltz, daughter Sally Morris, and son-in-law Rick Freeburg. He has four grandchildren Erik and Tyson Freeburg, Laura Melvin, and Candace Tabb. John also has four great grandchildren - Cael and Sloan Freeburg, and Liana and Bode Freeburg. He is also is survived by grand daughters-in-law Crystal Freeburg and Heather Freeburg, grand sons-in-law Dan Melvin and Peyton Tabb. His beloved parents, John and Adine Stoltz Sr., had vacationed in Florida for many years, and moved there upon John Sr's retirement from Ottumwa, Iowa. John was a World War II veteran, serving in the Navy in the South Pacific until his discharge in 1945. John worked for J. Allen Brown, selling land in Florida, later joined the Babcock Company, as a real estate agent, and retired in Miami, Florida. John was a deacon in his church, the First Presbyterian Church of Coral Gables. John and Betty later joined the First Methodist Church of Coral Gables. John was a champion amateur golfer, winning numerous tournaments in Iowa and Chicago. He nearly won the Iowa State Open and got to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Amateur in 1941. John Jr. and Sr. were also long-time golfers at the Biltmore golf club where they were joined by many local golfers. John and Betty shared a vibrant social life at the Riviera Country Club, where they made many lasting friendships. John and Betty loved to travel, and made numerous trips to Europe, as well as cruises. They were contract bridge players, and members of The Coral Gables Music Club and The Flamingos club. A memorial service will be held at the First Methodist Church of Coral Gables on Saturday, June 1 at 1:00pm. Above all, we would like to thank our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for His mercy, love and grace that has and continues to bless our family and the extension of many dear friends.

