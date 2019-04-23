Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John David Kenney. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KENNEY, JOHN DAVID April 8, 1933 April 21, 2019 Loving husband, father, uncle and friend. John was born and raised in Miami to parents Greg and Ruth Kenney. After an extended illness he lost his fight for life at 86 years of age. John graduated from Miami High in 1952. He was a softball and high school baseball ump for Dade County Parks and a loyal UM fan. John was a faithful member of electricians LU 349 and treasured his brotherhood friendships. He also served on the PAC committee. After retirement he worked the sidelines during some Dolphins games. John loved his family dearly and was proud of his sons Glenn and Greg. He was a true gentleman who touched many lives and respected by many. He never met a stranger. John is survived by his wife of 59 years Betty, sons Glenn David and Gregory John, nieces Debbie, Barbie, Laura; nephews Steve O., David E. and Steve E. and many great nieces and nephews. Services at Vista Memorial Gardens, 14200 NW 57 Ave, Miami Lakes, Fl 33014 Saturday, April 27, viewing 10am-11:30am. Funeral 11:30 am.

