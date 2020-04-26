Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John E. Cook. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jack was born in Flushing, NY and grew up during The Depression. He was a Navy Chief Gunner on a Merchant Liberty Ship during the battle on Omaha Beach on D-Day. From 1961 till 1989 he was the tennis pro at Salvadore Park. The tennis program flourished during his tenure and he became an important part of the Coral Gables community. In 1962, began the Junior Orange Bowl International Tennis Program which included such greats as Chris Evert, John McEnroe, and Jimmy Connors, to name just a few. There he met the love of his life, Jeane Young Cook. They married in 1972. They continued their shared passion for tennis into retirement at the home they built in Kendall. In 2013, they moved to a retirement community in Doylestown, Pa to be close to their son Scott. Jack continued to play tennis with Scott till the age of 94+. Jack embodied the values of those we now refer to as The Greatest Generation. He was honorable, hardworking, patriotic, humble, self-disciplined, frugal, loyal, resourceful. He overcame several hardships in life, including polio as a young man yet became one of the top ranked teaching pros. He pursued his dream of a career in tennis, something he loved. He worked hard at it and made a good life for himself and his family. Jack was also polite, gracious, and very charismatic. Everyone loved him. He will be greatly missed. Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Jeane Young Cook in 2014 after 42 years. He is survived by his son Robert Cook, daughter Barbara Cook, daughter Jeffrey Jeane Young, and son Scott Young. Jack will be buried with his wife Jeane in Penn Hills, Pa. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please go to

