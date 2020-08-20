1/1
John E. Hillman Sr.
Hillman, John E. , Sr. (Jack), 95, passed away at his home in Miami Shores on August 16, 2020, with his family by his side. John who was born in Brooklyn, NY, was a decorated WW II Army Air Corp. veteran who served in the Pacific Theater from 1943 to 1946. After the war he returned to his home in Staten Island, NY, where he met the love of his life Anne Galasso (Fay). They were married in 1955. John and Anne raised three children in New Jersey before relocating to Miami Shores in 1980. They loved being in sunny South Florida and John always said that the move extended his life by decades. John enjoyed traveling the world with Anne during business trips and into retirement. He enjoyed lap swimming until the age of 93. Other interests included a love for airplanes, Marlins baseball, and reading about World War II history. He also rescued and took care of dozens of cats for the past 20 years. He was a kind, compassionate man who never complained and always took care of his family. In 2000, John was predeceased by his beloved wife, Anne of 45 years, and by his second wife of 12 years, Carolyne Cadwallader, this past year. His brother, Walter, also predeceased him. He is survived by his sons Jack, Jr., Timothy and wife Lela, daughter Jill Anne and wife Sylvana Gabrielle, granddaughters Tara and Nana, great granddaughters McKenzie, Alexis and Cassidy, and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations made at savingsagerescue.org will be appreciated. A viewing will be held at Gregg L. Mason Funeral Home, 10936 NE 6th Ave., Miami Shores, on Aug. 23 from 4-6 p.m. A Catholic mass will be said at Saint Martha's in Miami Shores at 10 a.m. on Aug. 24, followed by interment at Our Lady of Mercy, Doral. Gregg L Mason Funeral Home Miami, Florida 305-757-9000

Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 20, 2020.
