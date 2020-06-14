PONCE, John Edward - September 15, 1937-June 7, 2020. Eddie passed away at home surrounded by his family after a long bout with Parkinson 's disease. He was born in Hialeah, FL to Florence and Mariano Ponce. He is survived by his wife Dagny Ponce, two children, Lori Canfield and Leslie (Edward) Standen. He was a loving grandfather to two grandsons, Kevin and Erik Standen and was pre deceased by daughter Lisa Ponce. Eddie served in the U.S. Army for three years, two years in Germany and one year at Ft. Carson, CO. He worked in the trucking industry for 32 years, built 2 houses, one in Kendall and one on the Intracoastal Waterway in Englewood. He loved fishing and spent many happy hours doing so at the island house. Eddie loved his family and his many nieces and nephews. He will be missed and loved always. A private service has been scheduled.



