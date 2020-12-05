John H Bridges Jr.

December 2, 2020

Miami, Florida - John H. Bridges Jr. died on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, after an enduring battle with health and elderly issues. He was 91. John was born on March 31, 1929, in San Benito, Texas. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and attended the University of Florida, graduating with a master's degree.

For most of his adult career, it was dedicated to Pan American Airways (PAA) for 35 plus years culminating as a senior inspector and then an instructor at George T. Baker Technical College. A known workhorse, he engaged in numerous volunteer activities as a Miami-Dade Reserve Police Officer, football referee, and 32° Scottish Rite Masonry.

The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to John, mostly when his family and grandchildren surrounded him.

Dads' love of aviation and PAA moved him and his wife Maria Esparza Bridges (deceased 2003) and two initial children to Miami, Florida from Texas in 1957. His journey with Pan American Airways started shortly after completing his U.S. Air Force tour of service. He will be Greatly Missed by all who knew him and loved him. John H. Bridges Jr. is survived by his wife Yuan Zhao, a son John H. Bridges III (Marielena), three daughters, Norma Tenney, Bridget Hoffman, Tamara Bridges-Castro (Lazaro), over a dozen grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many loving family members and his remaining sister (Joyce) and numerous nieces and nephews.





