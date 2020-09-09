John J. Hearn, 86 MIAMI SHORES - John Joseph Hearn, 86, of Miami Shores, FL, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. John is survived by his loving and devoted children Mary Beth Burke and her husband Richard, John Joe Hearn and his wife Janet, and Terry Anne Hearn. He is also survived by his brothers George and Harry Hearn; his sisters Maureen Kelleher and Grace Anne Fitzgerald; and 10 grandchildren: Catherine, Elizabeth, Patrick, Michael, Jack, Theresa, Richie, Mary Kate, Robert, and Brigid. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 52 years, Theresa Annette Hearn, his brother Fr. Robert Hearn, and his grandson Thomas Burke. John was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. A strong believer in Catholic education, he attended Catholic schools in New York from kindergarten through law school. John met the love of this life, Terry, who was born in Miltown Malbay, Co. Clare, Ireland, while working at Phoenix of London. They moved their family to Miami Shores in 1971 because of his job with Eastern Airlines. There John and his family joined St. Rose of Lima Parish and School, and he remained actively involved in the parish and school until his passing. He was a true pillar of Catholic faith and Christian service. While being a devoted caretaker to Terry, who battled multiple sclerosis for 20 years, John made sure that they continued to attend daily mass together. Everyone who knew or met John became his friend because of his genuine warmth and desire to help others. An attorney by trade, John also offered his services to many parishioners throughout the years. John's intellect was only matched by his sense of humor. He enjoyed making annual pilgrimages to Ireland to visit Terry's family and to South Bend for Notre Dame football games with his son, his grandson Jack, and his friends. John was affectionately known as "Pop" to his 11 grandchildren, and he spent recent years traveling up and down the east coast to attend grandparent days, sports games, and graduations. No one was a greater fan than he was when it came to his family. Details about a funeral mass in Miami Shores will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in John's memory to St. Rose of Lima Parish.



