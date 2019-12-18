John J. Kakanis passed away unexpectedly on December 10, 2019. He is survived by his four children, Monica, Johnny, Nick and Kristina, and his two grandchildren, Logan and Mikey. He was a beloved and dedicated father and grandfather. Visitation will be Thursday, December 19, at Gregg Mason Funeral Home, Miami, from 6-9pm with a prayer at 7pm. A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Miami Beach at 1:45pm on Saturday, December 21, followed by his internment at Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery. John will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 18, 2019