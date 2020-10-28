John Giardiello
October 25, 2020
Miami, Florida - JOHN JOSEPH GIARDIELLO, 88 yrs old, passed away Sunday, Oct 25,2020 , with his beloved wife &; family by his side. John was born on Sep 1, 1932. Predeceased by parents, Joseph & Bessie Giardiello & sister, Elvera Tricario. John grew up in the Bronx, then moved to Florida 57 years ago. He lived in Aventura for 32 years & recently moved to Boca Raton. John was a larger than life figure, very heart-warming person & a real character who loved to tell his stories to all his friends & family. He had them always hysterically laughing with every story he told. John worked from 1965 – 1982 as President/Business Manager for the Laborers International Union of North America Local 767 of West Palm Beach. Before that he worked with the AFL- CIO in New York. His greatest hobby was racing Homing Pigeons as well and loved going to the horse track. He was married to his loving wife & best friend Madeline Giardiello for 45 years. Traveled the world together & enjoyed life. They had 6 children, 10 grandchildren, and 4 Great Grandchildren. Survived by Daughters: and Son: Maria Rutledge (Bill), Liz Hamilton (Dean), Janet Levitt (Jeff) Sabrina Graves (Jimmy), Christina Villasana (Carlos), and son Cesar. Grandchildren: Nicole Regilio ,William Rutledge ,Eric & Bryan Levitt, Jennifer Chancy, Casey, Brianna & Jenna Graves, Roberto & Giovanni Villasana. Survived by Sister: Patricia Bonvie (Richard) , Sister-in-law: Theresa Russell (Bernie), & many nieces & nephews. We want to thank all the wonderful Doctors in Aventura who took care of John throughout the years and Trust Bridge Hospice in Delray Beach. Private services for "immediate family" only. Mass Thurs. 11:00am@ Church of Little Flower, 1805 Pierce St ,Hollywood, FL In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the American Lung Association
.