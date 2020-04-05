Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Lasseville. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Lasseville July 23, 1930 to March 20, 2020 A native of Cuba, John Lasseville arrived in the United States in 1952. He moved to Chicago before making his permanent home in Miami. Upon arrival in Miami, he immediately became involved with local government and politics. During the Cuban exodus which began in 1959, Mr. Lasseville was instrumental and provided tremendous assistance. In 1966, He was an appointed member of the Dade County Advisory Board of Health. Later in 1968, the Miami City Commission appointed him to serve as a member of the Latin American Advisory Committee. He served as a consultant to the Chairman of the Senate Sub Committee on congressional redistricting. From 1986-1990 the U.S. Secretary of Commerce appointed him a member of the census advisory on Hispanic population for the 1990 census. Best known for his work as a political consultant, he was a frequent guest on radio and television. His accuracy for calling elections was impeccable. During the 2000 presidential election, he was the only one that predicted the State of Florida would be carried by George Bush. All other pollsters predicted George Bush would loose Florida. In addition to his polling in the United States, he traveled to El Salvador to conduct exit polls and called the winner of the Salvadorian election accurately. Mr. Lasseville is survived by his wife, his children, Edward and Leslie and granddaughter, Elisa

John Lasseville July 23, 1930 to March 20, 2020 A native of Cuba, John Lasseville arrived in the United States in 1952. He moved to Chicago before making his permanent home in Miami. Upon arrival in Miami, he immediately became involved with local government and politics. During the Cuban exodus which began in 1959, Mr. Lasseville was instrumental and provided tremendous assistance. In 1966, He was an appointed member of the Dade County Advisory Board of Health. Later in 1968, the Miami City Commission appointed him to serve as a member of the Latin American Advisory Committee. He served as a consultant to the Chairman of the Senate Sub Committee on congressional redistricting. From 1986-1990 the U.S. Secretary of Commerce appointed him a member of the census advisory on Hispanic population for the 1990 census. Best known for his work as a political consultant, he was a frequent guest on radio and television. His accuracy for calling elections was impeccable. During the 2000 presidential election, he was the only one that predicted the State of Florida would be carried by George Bush. All other pollsters predicted George Bush would loose Florida. In addition to his polling in the United States, he traveled to El Salvador to conduct exit polls and called the winner of the Salvadorian election accurately. Mr. Lasseville is survived by his wife, his children, Edward and Leslie and granddaughter, Elisa Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close