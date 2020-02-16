John "Cliff" Lindgren Sr.

Service Information
Fred Hunter's Funeral Homes
6301 Taft Street
Hollywood, FL
33024-5934
(954)-989-1550
Obituary
LINDGREN, JOHN "CLIFF", SR., age 100, passed away on February 13, 2020. A native Miamian, he is survived by his children, Kathleen Lindgren Hall (Stephen) and John Clifford Lindgren, Jr. (Sandy); grandchildren, Stephanie Hall DeMarco (Allen), Amanda Hall Bailey (Matt), Sarah Hall (Justin Kennedy), Heidi Lindgren Ellis (Kelly), Shannon Lindgren Black (Ken), Jennifer Lindgren, John Lindgren (Stephanie) and David Lindgren; great grand-children Mya DeMarco, Layla DeMarco, Tyler Bailey, Johnny Lindgren, Dylan Lindgren, Johnny Lindgren & Elijah Lindgren. He proudly served in WWII, as a Mason, & a Mahi Shriner. He retired at 93 as Chief Mechanical Inspector of Key Biscayne. He was known for his integrity, dedication & unfailing sense of humor. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 18 from 6:30-8:30 pm & services on Wednesday, February 19 at 9:00 am at Fred Hunter's Funeral Home, 6301 Taft St., Hollywood, FL. Memorial contributions may be made to forgottensoldiers.org supporting deployed military.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 16, 2020
