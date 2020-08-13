1/1
John Losak
John Losak, age 86, passed away on August 2, 2020 in Durham, North Carolina. Dr. Losak was born on November 4, 1933, in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Miami Edison High School, and obtained his undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Florida. He earned his Ph.D at Florida State University. Dr. Losak was the Dean of Institutional Research at Miami-Dade Community College for many years. When he retired from that position, he was hired as Vice President of Research and Planning at Nova Southeastern University. Dr. Losak loved reading, horse racing, and playing poker. His family relished his homemade fudge and key lime pie. Dr. Losak was predeceased by his wife, Patricia Losak. He is survived by his sister, Patricia Shomber, his children, Sheri (Alan), Jay (Nancy), Bonnie, Doug (Stina), and June (Mike), 9 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. He is loved and cherished by family and friends and will be deeply missed.

Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 13, 2020.
