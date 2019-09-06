STRIBLING, DR. JOHN MALCOMB III John, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2019. Born May 31st 1933 he grew up in Miami, Florida where he developed a lifetime passion for the outdoors and the ocean. He graduated from Miami High, the University of Florida and the University of Maryland's School of Dentistry. He married the love of his life, Carolyn Ann Crane Stribling. (Predeceased).He served in the United States Airforce where he was an officer and dentist, based in Harlingen, Texas. Upon his return to Miami, he went on to have a very successful Dental practice in The Dadeland Medical Arts building. In 1960, he had designed & built a beautiful custom home for his family in east Kendall where he raised his three children that survive him, Sally Lynn Stribling (Paul) John Malcomb Stribling IV (Karen) and James Joseph Stribling (Allison). In 1970 he acquired a vacation home in Key Largo on the bay, where he spent weekends and holidays with his beloved family pursuing his passion of fishing in the Florida Keys. A graveside memorial will be held on Monday September the 9th at noon, at Miami Memorial Park where he will be laid to rest alongside of Carolyn. Arrangements have been made by Stanfill Funeral Home.
Published in the Miami Herald on Sept. 6, 2019