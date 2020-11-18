John McCarthy Fennessey
November 12, 2020
Miami, Florida - John M. Fennessey, age 54, of Miami, Florida, passed away on November 12, 2020, following a brief illness. Preceded in death by parents Catherine McCarthy Fennessey and William G. Fennessey. Survived by his siblings: Kathy Rollins, Emmet (Jeanie) Fennessey, Mike Fennessey, Eileen (Dwayne) Saunders, Liz (Al) Cotie, and Tish Kroeger (Lamont Schultz); Aunt: Nancy Fennessey; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and his beloved cats.
John, a Wayzata High School graduate, attended the University of MN and Montana State University. He worked at Joe's Stone Crab in Miami Beach, where he was beloved by customers and coworkers alike. John was a kind, caring man who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He was a loving friend who brought joy and humor to anyone he encountered. He was outspoken about the rights of homeless individuals and was an active advocate for equality and social justice.
The family would like to acknowledge John's family of special friends: Robin, Erik, Louis, Stephen, Carolina, Jamie, and Kiera. He loved each one of you!
There will be a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to your favorite charity
in John's memory.