1/
John McCarthy Fennessey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John McCarthy Fennessey
November 12, 2020
Miami, Florida - John M. Fennessey, age 54, of Miami, Florida, passed away on November 12, 2020, following a brief illness. Preceded in death by parents Catherine McCarthy Fennessey and William G. Fennessey. Survived by his siblings: Kathy Rollins, Emmet (Jeanie) Fennessey, Mike Fennessey, Eileen (Dwayne) Saunders, Liz (Al) Cotie, and Tish Kroeger (Lamont Schultz); Aunt: Nancy Fennessey; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and his beloved cats.
John, a Wayzata High School graduate, attended the University of MN and Montana State University. He worked at Joe's Stone Crab in Miami Beach, where he was beloved by customers and coworkers alike. John was a kind, caring man who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He was a loving friend who brought joy and humor to anyone he encountered. He was outspoken about the rights of homeless individuals and was an active advocate for equality and social justice.
The family would like to acknowledge John's family of special friends: Robin, Erik, Louis, Stephen, Carolina, Jamie, and Kiera. He loved each one of you!
There will be a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to your favorite charity in John's memory.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved