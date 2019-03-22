Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Michael Idol. View Sign

John Michael (Mike) Idol, 66, died on March 11, 2019 in Miami, FL after a short illness. Mike was born in Winston-Salem, NC, grew up in Colfax, NC and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1974. Mike relocated to Washington, DC where he worked for the US Department of Labor, the US Navy, and the US Environmental Protection Agency. In 1982, Mike met his future husband, Brion Cook, and they married February 6, 2016. Mike and Brion retired in Miami in 2009 and traveled the world together. Mike loved music and was an accomplished pianist. Survivors include his husband Brion Cook, his father H. Burch Idol, his brother, Richard Idol (Cathy), his sister Becky Collins, and nieces Ashley Diebenow (Steve) and Kate Thomson (Jon) and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Aileen M. Idol. A funeral service for Mike will be held at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral located at 464 NE 16th Street, in Miami, FL on Thursday, April 4th at 12 noon. A second service will held at St. Monica and St. James Episcopal Church located at 222 8th Street NE in Washington, DC on Saturday, April 13 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to one of Mike's favorite charities, the Planned Parenthood of South, East and North Florida or the University of North Carolina (UNC). A fund has been established at UNC in Mike's honor and donations can be sent to UNC Chapel Hill, University Development, PO Box 309, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 with the notation Dept. of Music/Mike Idol.

