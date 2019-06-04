MARTINEZ, JOHNNY of a Miami, Florida passed away on June 2, 2019. He was born in New York in September 3, 1951 and l moved to Miami where he spent most of his life. He graduated from Miami High and received his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from University Of Miami. After a private-sector stint, he spent 22 years with FDOT rising to District Secretary. He spent 2 years in charge of capital improvement for Miami-Dade County and later went to the City of Miami where he eventually became the City Manager. Subsequently he returned to the private sector until his retirement. His passions included gardening, cooking, tennis and sharing time with his friends. He is survived by his wife Ana Maria (Chuch), his children John and Stella, his grandson Caleb, his brother Andy and his nephews Andy Jr., Marky and Andrew. The family will receive friends on Wednesday June 5, 2019 from 6:00pm to midnight at VAN ORSDEL KENDALL CHAPEL at 11220 N Kendall Dr., Miami to share his memories and celebrate his life.
Published in the Miami Herald on June 4, 2019