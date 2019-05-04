Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jon Delano "JD" Goins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

82, of Saint Petersburg, Florida, passed away April 17, 2019.He was born April 28, 1936, in Carbon Glow, Kentucky JD was predeceased and will be rejoining his parents, James L. Goins and Anna Ellen Raglin Goins Kapustin, sisters Lois Jean and Janet, brother Jack Larue, and niece Elizabeth Ann Goins. JD is survived by and left the loving arms of his sister Joyce Slawson and brother James L. "Bud" Goins, son Gary Goins, son Gregg Goins, daughter Wendy Goins and granddaughter Ashley Nicolle Goins DeWitt. JD earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Florida International University in Miami and a degree in Public Administration from Florida State University in Tallahassee. A service will be held Saturday, May 18th 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at the Oak Ridge Funeral Home, 1001 E. Grace Ave., Haines City, Fl. 863-422-3933. Please consider memorial donations to the Robert Bruton Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Roy Adams, at 5409 Choyce Ct., Winston Salem, NC, 27106, and the American Children's Home, 3844 NC Highway 8, Lexington, NC, 27292, c/o Kat Berrier

