Jonathan Aaron Reiss, 40, of Ft Lauderdale, passed away September 30, 2019. Jon was born March 3, 1979 in Long Island, NY, the loving son of Roxanne Cuthbertson and Paul and Rosemary Reiss. Jon is survived by his parents and leaves behind sister's Kimberly, Jennifer and Nicole and nieces Brooke, Olivia, Liza and nephew's Joshua and Braydon. Jon leaves behind aunts, uncles, cousins and his beloved dog Woody. Burial will take place in Long Island, NY including a celebration of life in Rhode Island. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a in Jon's name to people in need or homeless animals. We would love to acknowledge your gift and condolences at [email protected]
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 5, 2019