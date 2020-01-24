MARRERO, JORDAN, MD, MALIVA 88, passed away in the presence of her family on January 22nd, 2020. She was born in Cuba where she married her husband Oscar. Maliva was a wonderful wife and mother whose memory lives as an inspiration to her family. She balanced her roles as wife, mother, grandmother and dedicated physician. She met challenges with drive and determination. Maliva, loyal friend with a welcoming heart, enjoyed her home filled with family and friends. She loved painting and composing poetry. Maliva earned her medical degree at Universidad de la Habana. She established a successful practice in Cuba before coming to Miami. Subsequently, she completed her pediatric internship and residency at the UM School of Medicine/JMH. She completed her radiology residency at Mt. Sinai. Maliva was Chief of Radiology at Miami General Hospital, Homestead Hospital and radiologist at Miami Children's Hospital. She was known as a nurturing physician who fought for her patients. Maliva is preceded in death by her husband Oscar Marrero and is survived by her sons Oscar, George and granddaughter Cristina. We will always love you. Visitation Is January, 24th, 2020 from 6pm to 12am at CABALLERO Funeral 8200 Bird Road.

