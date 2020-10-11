1/
Jorge Antonio Labarraque M.D.
Jorge Antonio Labarraque, M.D. On October 6, 2020, Jorge Antonio Labarraque, M.D., beloved husband of the late Ana Maria Bellido Labarraque; former husband of Maria Luisa Iriarte Labarraque; dear father of George A. Labarraque and Marta Labarraque Bosworth (Peter); dear grandfather of Marc and George Labarraque, Justin and Andrew Taubman and Peter Bosworth; devoted brother of Marta L. Sanson and the late Miguel Labarraque. Service and interment private. Arrangements by the MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com [mwfuneralhome.com]

Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Wiedefeld Funeral
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
