CONSUEGRA, Jorge H., 86, of Havana, Cuba, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on December 9, 2019 at his residence in Key Biscayne, Florida. He is survived by his beloved wife Miriam Consuegra; his children Jorge E. Consuegra (Maria); Andres Consuegra (Mercedes); Ana Cummins (Cameron); Julie Islami (Jahan); his grandchildren Jorge Nicolas, Eduardo, Claudia, Tomas, Andrea, and Luis Consuegra, Grace, Ian, and Caroline Cummins, Alec, Eric, and Natalie Islami. A mass for the eternal rest of his soul will be celebrated on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 12:00 pm at St. Agnes Catholic Church located on 100 Harbor Drive in Key Biscayne, Florida. He will forever be missed and loved by all those who knew him. FerdinandFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 11, 2019