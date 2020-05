Or Copy this URL to Share

In loving memory of Jorge R Bofill - born on February 9th 1926 and Died of natural causes at home on April 15th 2020 (94 years old). Survived by his wife - Nimia Bofill, daugher - Mayra Nazco and son - Jorge Bofill.



