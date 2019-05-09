ESKERT, JOSE "Pepe" ALBERTO, loving husband, father and doting grandfather passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, May 6, 2019, at the age of 66 surrounded by his wife and children. Born January 20, 1953 to Jose Joaqu¡n Eskert and Justa Mercedes Cuadras in Cienfuegos, Cuba. On February 14th, 1975 he married his wife, Maria De Lourdes (Luly) Rams Eskert, and together they raised their three children: Natalie, Nicholas & Melissa. Pepe, a devoted father, and husband, took great pride in his family. He was always there for his wife and children without fail. He enjoyed attending each of their children's sporting events to cheer them on, mostly waiting for them at checkpoints and running alongside them on their cross country routes. He would even do the same for his nieces and nephews. Pepe was a talented musician that lived a life full of love and passion for making others smile. He always brought out the best in others. He looked forward to playing music with his band and watching his friends and family dancing to the beat of his bass guitar. He is survived by his wife, Luly Eskert, his three children Natalie Eskert, Nicholas Eskert, Melissa Eskert Rodr¡guez (Javier Rodr¡guez) grandchildren, Lucia Isabel Rodr¡guez, Camila Grace Rodr¡guez, his sister Tania Eskert Prado, and various nieces and nephews. There will be a mass celebrating Pepe Eskert's life this Friday, May 10th at 12:30 PM at Church of the Epiphany 8235 S.W. 57th Ave, Miami, FL 33143. The Burial will follow at Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South, 11655 SW 117th Ave, Miami, FL. 33186

