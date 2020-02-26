Jose Andres Gonzalez, 59, passed away on February 22, 2020. Born in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, he was the son of Andres Gonzalez and Maria Del Carmen Sanchez. A resident of Miami Beach, Jose enjoyed traveling the world and spending time with friends and family. He will be remembered for his love of life, his humor, and the love he always had for friends and family. He is survived by his sister, Maria Bently his 6 niece and nephews, Sonia, Rey Andres, Humberto, Leonardo, Christian, Julio Andres and 18 great nieces and nephews, Coralys, Desiree, Darylisse, Jahasiel, Coralys, Gabriel, Gabriella, Savriela, Jessmarie, Irving Joel, Julio Luis, Jorge, Adriana, Lyandra, Maribel, Jazlaya, Darian, and Leo Jr.. He will be joining his mother, Maria Del Carmen Sanchez, his father Andres Gonzalez, and his beloved sister Sonia Noemi Gonzalez, in heaven.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 26, 2020