JOSE ANTONIO MARURI MILIAN Jose Antonio Maruri Milian, 94, passed away peacefully in Miami on June 15, 2020. He was born on August 4, 1925 in Matanzas, Cuba, the first born of Victoriano Maruri Urquijo and Esperanza Milian de Maruri. He was one of seven siblings, Esther, Ines, Marta, Victor, Juan and Francisco. Although he worked at the family's hardware store in Cardenas from an early age, he was determined to pursue a career in banking and finance. He graduated from "EI Colegio Trinitario" (high school), subsequently receiving a Public Accounting degree from the University of Havana in 1951. Twenty-one years later, with a family of his own and a successful banking career in the United States, he would earn his Master of Business Administration from New York University. In 1952 he married a striking and charming schoolteacher, Silvia Luisa Santos Finales. Together they created a beautiful family of seven, starting in Cuba with Victor and Silvia, followed by Ines, Mary Ann, and Anthony, born post-exile in the United States. They were married for 44 years until she passed away in 1996. "Maruri", as he was called by most who knew him, had a successful banking career spanning six decades in numerous countries including both Citibank and The Trust Company of Cuba, Banco de Ponce in Puerto Rico, Bank of New York and Irving Trust, with subsequent assignments and directorships in the U.S., London and Switzerland. In South Florida, he also served as president of Intercontinental Bank of Miami. He is survived by sisters Martha Maruri Garcia and Esther Maruri; his loving wife (since 1998), Blanca Suarez de Maruri; his children, Victor Maruri (Ana-Maria Haar), Silvia Maruri Miller (Todd), Ines Maria Garcia (Ed), Mary Ann Rotondi (Victor) and Anthony Maruri (Maru Gonzalez), as well as fourteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A life-long learner and prolific writer, he documented the family's history from the 1800s in Spain to the present time in a memoir titled "My Life", a gift and legacy for the younger generations. In observance of CDC guidelines there will be no public events. The family appreciates your understanding.



