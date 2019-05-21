Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jose Antonio Matas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Former West Miami, City Manager Jose "Tony" Antonio Matas, lost his battle to dementia on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 10:33 pm, at his home in Miami, Florida surrounded by his loving daughters, Jeanette and Jennifer. He was 74 years old. Jose was born September 20, 1944 in Havana, Cuba to one of the greatest musical figures, pianist and composer Antonio Matas, also known as "El Mago Del Solovox," and his wife Encarnacion. He moved to Miami from Cuba, in 1946, at the age of 2. He graduated from Curly High School, then attended the University of Miami, where he received a degree of Business Administration. He received his Masters in Business Administration degree from Nova University. Jose went on to his biggest venture with the City of West Miami where he served as City Manager from October 1987-1994. He also worked for many years for the City of Miami, Management Department, as a Senior Management Analyst and with Parks & Recreations. His daughters Jeanette and Jennifer were Jose's pride and joy. Jose is survived by daughters and brother Dr. James A. Matas. In his honor, a celebration of life mass will be held at "La Ermita Del La Caridad" on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11:40 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the University of Miami Brain Endowment Fund.

