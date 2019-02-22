Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jose Grimalt. View Sign

GRIMALT, JOSE, age 90, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2019, of natural causes. He was born on August 26, 1928, in Havana, Cuba to Maria Mestre and Gabriel Grimalt from Mallorca, Spain. At a young age, the family moved back to Mallorca, where Jose spent his childhood. In 1952, Jose emigrated to the United States, settling in Bridgeport Connecticut. Jose married the love of his life, Milagros Oliver Grimalt, in 1960. They enjoyed a happy marriage for 58 years. Jose established the first Spanish language radio station in Hartford Connecticut, WLVH, La Grande in 1968 and later became a partner and was instrumental in the early development of Spanish Broadcasting System, a nationwide radio network. Through his work in Spanish radio, Jose touched and inspired many lives. Jose was a consummate storyteller, sharing his childhood experiences and his story of coming to America with all his loved ones. He will be remembered as a loyal friend and gentleman by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Milagros Oliver Grimalt, his children Maria Grimalt, Olga Grimalt, Gabriel Grimalt and Pilar Grimalt, along with his 6 grandchildren: Alessandra Alarc¢n, Bianca Alarc¢n, Andres Alarc¢n, Carolina Moraga, Paula Moraga, Gabriela Lopez and Penelope Lopez and 2 great-grandchildren Indigo Quiros and Zuma Quiros. He is also survived by his siblings Catalina Grimalt and Antonia Grimalt. Mass will be held in his honor on Friday, February 21, 2019, at St. Agnes Church in Key Biscayne at 12:15 p.m.

