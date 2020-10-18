1/1
Dr. Jose Martinez-Diaz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martinez-Diaz, Dr. Jose (1950-2020) Sashimi with a side of warm sake, good conversation, and a belly full of laughsthat was the life anthem of Dr. Jose Martinez-Diaz. Jose was no stranger to enjoying the company of family and colleagues while eating "family style" and discussing the world and his two deep interests: behavior analysis and music. On September 21, 2020, Jose gave his final sign-off on a beautiful life that was filled with a passion for improving the quality of people's lives. Dr. Martinez-Diaz (b. Sept. 7,1950) spent his formative years in Cienfuegos, Cuba witnessing the societal devastation of Castro's revolution that would cause family hardships. He and his sister immigrated to Miami in 1961 and were later joined by their parents. Jose studied psychology at the University of Miami and went on to pursue an MA and PhD in clinical psychology (behavior analysis and therapy) at West Virginia University (WVU). Jose founded ABA Technologies in 1992 (incorporated in 1997) to provide clinical services for people with disabilities. Later, he focused the company's efforts on training new behavior analysts. He was instrumental in the founding of the School of Behavior Analysis (SoBA) at Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, FL in 2013. For two decades, he taught at FIT and chaired the Melbourne-campus program. He left his post in December 2018 but continued to teach until May 2020. The Florida Tech program has grown in size and degree offerings over the last two decades and has become internationally recognized as a center for excellence in behavior analytic training. In 2013, Jose was named Associate Dean at the College of Psychology and Liberal Arts, and in 2019 he was given the title of Distinguished Professor. Beyond the on-campus program, Jose's dissemination efforts reached an international audience through his partnership with the Florida Tech ABA Online program. Tens of thousands of behavior analysts have been trained through the online program. Jose paved the path toward professional credentialing. He served as president of the Florida Association of Behavior Analysis from 2002-2003. He also helped advance behavior analysis as a member of the Behavior Analysis Peer Review Committee and Behavior Analysis Certification Committee in Florida. Jose served on the board of the Association of Professional Behavior Analysts (2011-2015), the Behavior Analyst Certification Board (2004-2011), and the Board of Trustees of the Cambridge Center for Behavioral Studies. The Charles H. Cox Award for Outstanding Service and Advancement of Behavior Analysis in Florida (2005), Provost's Academic Leadership Award (2005), the Jerry Shook Award (2018), and the Best Faculty Member from Florida Tech's Office of International Student & Scholar Services (2019) were awarded him. In 2019, WVU honored his remarkable achievements as recipient of the Eberly College of Arts and Sciences' Distinguished Alumni Award. Jose leaves behind his wife, Danette Onstott, and three sons and two daughters-in-law: Brandon (Chanáe) of Greenville, SC, Joshua (Bria) of Melbourne, FL, and John Michael of Melbourne, FL. He is also survived by his sister, Grace Padron, nephews, Leonard Padron and Jim Padron, and nieces, Anne Elson and Cristina Padron Toffoli. People around the world have honored Jose by wearing tropical shirts, eating sashimi, enjoying music, and reconnecting with what they do and why it matters so much. If you met Joseeither in person or onlinethen you probably have a Jose story. Please feel free to share your story with his family at info@abatech nologies.com. Virtual memorial services are being planned, as are in-person celebrations at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 724-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved