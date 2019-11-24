JOSE RAMON "PEPE" DE FREIXAS Jose Ramon "PEPE" De Freixas who was born in Habana, Cuba September 21, 1950 passed away peacefully on November 19th, 2019 surrounded by his family after receiving the Holy Sacraments and Papal Blessing. He was the most kind, caring, generous man who loved his family & friends and always gave back, and willing to help anyone in need. He was Co-owner with Mark Hoffmeister of his beloved successful business Marble Design Collection for over 30 years. He was an active and proud member of the ommunity, Arts and Charities dear to his heart. He was President of the Board of The Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami, President of The Board of the Hispanic Cultural Arts Center, on The Board of Artes Miami, And President of The Board of The Family AIDS Coalition. He was an avid supporter of the , and was Co-Chair of their Annual Gala. He will truly be missed by all. He is survived by: his husband, Mark Hoffmeister, his siblings: Guillermo De Freixas, Esther Freixas Ingelmo, Cristóbal Ingelmo, y Aida De Freixas, his aunt: Silvia De Freixas Sánchez; his nieces and nephews: Cristóbal y Alejandro Ingelmo De Freixas, , Kevin y Frances Ryan, Nicole De Freixas, Guillermo José, José Daniel De Freixas and Francis Simasek, great grand nephews: Nicolás & Matthew Castro De Freixas, Sophia & Grace Ryan De Freixas. The family thanks you for your expressions of sympathy, for all the heartfelt condolences and for your assistance. A viewingwill be held at Caballero Rivero Funeral Home, located at 3344 SW 8th Street Miami,FL 33155 on Friday, November 29, 2019, starting at 6:00 pm. The Memorial Mass will be held at St. Augustine Church, located at 1400 Miller Rd., Coral Gables, on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 10:30 am, after which the funeral procession will make way to Woodlawn Park North Cementary, located at 3260 SW 8th Street, Miami.

