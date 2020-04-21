Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph ADLER. View Sign Service Information Levitt Weinstein Eternal Light Funeral Service Center 18840 W. Dixie Hwy North Miami Beach , FL 33180 (305)-932-2700 Send Flowers Obituary

ADLER, Joseph, consummate director of Gables Stage died after an 18-month battle with pancreatic cancer on April 16, 2020. Born in Brooklyn in 1940, from a prominent rabbinic family, Joseph attended the Center School in Brooklyn, where Mark Rothko was an art teacher. Joseph later moved to South Florida with his parents and brother Robert, where his parents opened Dubrow's Cafeteria on Lincoln Road. Interested in theatre early on, Joseph saved his lunch money during his early years at North Beach Elementary School to buy film and props to shoot a scene from Hamlet. As best friend Ira Shapiro remembers, under Joe's direction, Ira as Polonious was stabbed to death and bled profusely using barbecue sauce. Later, Joseph attended Miami Beach High and the Lear School. It was Principal Dorothy Lear, who recognized Joseph's talent, despite his rebellious nature, and recommended him to Carnegie Mellon, which he attended. This was followed by NYU film school, where he studied film along with Martin Scorsese. Returning to Miami in the 70's with his late wife, actress Joan Murphy, Joseph made TV commercials and directed a few films. Joseph's son Noah was born in Miami. Ultimately, he settled on live theatre for his career, initially at the Player's Theatre, and ultimately at GablesStage, where he was Producing Artistic Director for 22 years, and garnering many Carbonell awards. Joseph's commitment to the Miami community was indefatigable. He worked tirelessly for over 10 years to secure a permanent home for the GablesStage at the Coconut Grove Playhouse; he nurtured and supported up-and-coming young artists including those from the New World School of the Arts. He also sponsored productions for Miami-Dade public school children, and offered his stage to young directors and actors, including writer/director Tarell Alvin McCraney. He offered his previews to community agencies as a vehicle for fundraising at no charge. Transformed by the civil rights movement in the 50'sand 60's, Joseph credited his life-long commitment to the ACLU and Planned Parent to this early influence. While publicly effusive and incisive in his opinions on and off stage, he was nonetheless a very private, tender and loving man. His only hobby was watching all movies, (including the old musicals), and could recognize at a glance who the actors and directors were from a dead sleep. Affirming life to the end, and always cognizant of his responsibilities to the GablesStage, Joseph worked relentlessly throughout his illness to direct the "The Price," which was ready to open when the theatre was forced to close due to Covid-19. He nonetheless ensured the that the actors and staff continued to be paid. He resigned the day before his death. Joseph is survived by his wife Donna Urban, son Noah (Patricia), step-children Arianne Urban and Karl Skyler Urban , grandchildren Jonah, and Kaleb Adler, brother Robert Adler, nieces Felicia Mayer (Scott) and Michele Friedlander (David), grand-nieces, nephew and many beloved cousins and their children. It was Joseph's request that there be no service. All donations in Joseph's memory should be sent to the ACLU

ADLER, Joseph, consummate director of Gables Stage died after an 18-month battle with pancreatic cancer on April 16, 2020. Born in Brooklyn in 1940, from a prominent rabbinic family, Joseph attended the Center School in Brooklyn, where Mark Rothko was an art teacher. Joseph later moved to South Florida with his parents and brother Robert, where his parents opened Dubrow's Cafeteria on Lincoln Road. Interested in theatre early on, Joseph saved his lunch money during his early years at North Beach Elementary School to buy film and props to shoot a scene from Hamlet. As best friend Ira Shapiro remembers, under Joe's direction, Ira as Polonious was stabbed to death and bled profusely using barbecue sauce. Later, Joseph attended Miami Beach High and the Lear School. It was Principal Dorothy Lear, who recognized Joseph's talent, despite his rebellious nature, and recommended him to Carnegie Mellon, which he attended. This was followed by NYU film school, where he studied film along with Martin Scorsese. Returning to Miami in the 70's with his late wife, actress Joan Murphy, Joseph made TV commercials and directed a few films. Joseph's son Noah was born in Miami. Ultimately, he settled on live theatre for his career, initially at the Player's Theatre, and ultimately at GablesStage, where he was Producing Artistic Director for 22 years, and garnering many Carbonell awards. Joseph's commitment to the Miami community was indefatigable. He worked tirelessly for over 10 years to secure a permanent home for the GablesStage at the Coconut Grove Playhouse; he nurtured and supported up-and-coming young artists including those from the New World School of the Arts. He also sponsored productions for Miami-Dade public school children, and offered his stage to young directors and actors, including writer/director Tarell Alvin McCraney. He offered his previews to community agencies as a vehicle for fundraising at no charge. Transformed by the civil rights movement in the 50'sand 60's, Joseph credited his life-long commitment to the ACLU and Planned Parent to this early influence. While publicly effusive and incisive in his opinions on and off stage, he was nonetheless a very private, tender and loving man. His only hobby was watching all movies, (including the old musicals), and could recognize at a glance who the actors and directors were from a dead sleep. Affirming life to the end, and always cognizant of his responsibilities to the GablesStage, Joseph worked relentlessly throughout his illness to direct the "The Price," which was ready to open when the theatre was forced to close due to Covid-19. He nonetheless ensured the that the actors and staff continued to be paid. He resigned the day before his death. Joseph is survived by his wife Donna Urban, son Noah (Patricia), step-children Arianne Urban and Karl Skyler Urban , grandchildren Jonah, and Kaleb Adler, brother Robert Adler, nieces Felicia Mayer (Scott) and Michele Friedlander (David), grand-nieces, nephew and many beloved cousins and their children. It was Joseph's request that there be no service. All donations in Joseph's memory should be sent to the ACLU www.aclu.org or Planned Parenthood www.plannedparenthood.org Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein-Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert (305) 932-2700 Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close