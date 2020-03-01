REISMAN, Joseph B., born on September 17th, 1928 passed away peacefully on February 26th, 2020 in his home among loved ones. He was married to Miami native and love of his life Norma Schwartz Reisman for 70 years. They are survived by their 3 children, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Joe was raised and educated in Miami, FL and graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Miami School of Law in 1951. He practiced commercial law in downtown Miami for 54 years, was a valuable business partner in other endeavors, an asset to the community, and well loved and widely respected by his family, friends, and colleagues. He was placed to rest next to Norma at Mount Nebo Kendall Memorial Gardens on February 28th, 2020.
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 1, 2020