DEL BUONO JR., JOSEPH Joseph Del Buono Jr. 68, was born on May 18, 1950, and passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019. Joseph attended Coral Park Senior High School in Miami, and he was in the Class of 1968. He was on the Wrestling team at school, and he graduated Valedictorian of his senior class. He was a very smart young man with a bright future. Joseph worked with his father, Joseph Del Buono Sr. at Reliable Radio & Television on Bird Road. Growing up in the radio and television business, he installed radios and 8-Track tape players in automobiles. He would also take apart radios and put them back together again. He is survived by his father and mother, Joseph and Kathleen Del Buono, his sister Michelle Del Buono, his two children Nicole and Carrie Del Buono, and the mother of his children, Cathy Caramagno. His sister Deborah Del Buono Tyler of South Carolina was predeceased. Joseph will be missed by all.

Published in the Miami Herald on May 19, 2019

