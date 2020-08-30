Captain Joseph Dixon Turnipseed passed away at his home in Palmetto Bay, Fl. on August 11, 2020. He was born on the 4th of July 1943 in Brookhaven, Mississippi. Growing up in Hattiesburg, MS, Joe attended Chamberlain Hunt Academy and graduated from Hattiesburg HS and University of Southern Mississippi. After graduation , he was employed by Boing Aircraft in New Orleans until being transferred to Cape Canaveral as part of the space program. After flight school in Miami, Joe was employed as a pilot for TWA and then Eastern Airlines until it closed in 1991. Joe moved to Jeddah Saudi Arabia where he was a Boing 747 Captain for Saudia Airlines. Joe returned to the US in 2001 and was employed as a Boing flight instructor until retirement. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles Dixon and Esther Schott Turnipseed of Hattiesburg , MS. He is survived by his son, Dr. Wendel Turnipseed (Elizabeth) Turnipseed of Baton Rouge, LA, grandsons Tylor, Keaton. Carson and Colin Turnipseed and step granddaughters, Bailey and Bailey St. Romain. Due to the pandemic , Joe's celebration of life will be held when everyone can safely attend. Memorial donations can be sent to the American Lung Association
.