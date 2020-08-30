1/2
Joseph Dixon Turnipseed
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Captain Joseph Dixon Turnipseed passed away at his home in Palmetto Bay, Fl. on August 11, 2020. He was born on the 4th of July 1943 in Brookhaven, Mississippi. Growing up in Hattiesburg, MS, Joe attended Chamberlain Hunt Academy and graduated from Hattiesburg HS and University of Southern Mississippi. After graduation , he was employed by Boing Aircraft in New Orleans until being transferred to Cape Canaveral as part of the space program. After flight school in Miami, Joe was employed as a pilot for TWA and then Eastern Airlines until it closed in 1991. Joe moved to Jeddah Saudi Arabia where he was a Boing 747 Captain for Saudia Airlines. Joe returned to the US in 2001 and was employed as a Boing flight instructor until retirement. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles Dixon and Esther Schott Turnipseed of Hattiesburg , MS. He is survived by his son, Dr. Wendel Turnipseed (Elizabeth) Turnipseed of Baton Rouge, LA, grandsons Tylor, Keaton. Carson and Colin Turnipseed and step granddaughters, Bailey and Bailey St. Romain. Due to the pandemic , Joe's celebration of life will be held when everyone can safely attend. Memorial donations can be sent to the American Lung Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 30, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved