Mathieu, Joseph F. Joseph Mathieu died August 8, 2020. Born 7/7/1943 in Hingham, MA to Elzear and Claire Mathieu (Germain). He is survived by wife Sherry (Keating) who married on 8/21/65 in Miami, FL. He is also survived by his son joseph and wife Andrea; daughter Chris husband Steve Rogers; Grandsons Graham Mathieu and Kyle Rogers. He moved to FL in 1957 where he attended Edison HS and played trumpet and tuba in the marching band. He served in the Navy 1963-67. He retired as a Captain in the Metro-Dade Fire Dept. in 1997. He loved to travel and do woodworking. Memorial Donations may be made Firefighters Local 1403, 8000 NW 21 St, Suite 222 Miami, FL 33122



