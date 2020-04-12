Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph H. Dunaway Jr. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dunaway, Joseph H. Jr, 96, "slipped the surly bonds of earth" on March 30. He was born to Joseph H. Dunaway Sr. and Margaret Dubose in Ft. Lauderdale on April 13, 1923. He grew up as an avid sailor on the New River and had a lifelong fascination with flying. Joe joined the Navy just after Pearl Harbor and served on the destroyer USS Knight during the North African invasion. Joe realized his love of aviation in many ways including crop dusting, corporate flying, Air Force and civilian flight instruction and as an FAA designated Flight Examiner, retiring at age 75. He engendered his desire to fly in his only son Lt. Col. Joseph H. Dunaway III, a USAF fighter pilot, whom he taught to fly as a teenager. A highlight of his career was an F-4 Phantom orientation flight in a two ship with his son to support coordination of USAF and FAA flight safety programs. Joe was a "flying farmer" who spent 50 years as a respected avocado farmer in the Redland area. He is lovingly remembered by his grandsons, Joseph M. Dunaway and Brian Dunaway and his daughter in law of 54 years, Dotty Dunaway to whom he imparted a myriad of farming skills, aviation lore and life experience wisdom. He shared his interest in photography with his great grandson, Joseph M. Dunaway II. He is predeceased by his previous spouses Mary Levitz and Theodora Dunaway. He is survived by his wife Patsy. His family are grateful to Patsy and Matthew and Happy Forristall for their caring support of him.

