Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Henry Fisher. View Sign Service Information Van Orsdel - Coral Gables 4600 SW 8th St. Coral Gables , FL 33134 (305)-446-4412 Visitation 5:00 PM Van Orsdel - Coral Gables 4600 SW 8th St. Coral Gables , FL 33134 View Map Service 6:00 PM First United Methodist Church of Coral Gables Send Flowers Obituary

FISHER Joseph Henry, was born on October 1, 1922 in Attleboro, Mass., the only child of the late Joseph Albert and Havilah M. (Cooke) Fisher. After graduation from the Bentley School of Accounting and Finance, Boston, Mass., he enlisted in the Navy as an Aviation Cadet in 1942 and retired with the rank of Lieutenant Commander in 1963 after completing twenty one years of active duty as a Naval Aviator. He served in the Southwest Pacific area during WWII in Patrol Bombing Squadron 104and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, three Air Medals and the Purple Heart. His last tour of sea duty was aboard the aircraft carrier USS Forrestal, as the Officer in Charge of the Combat Information Center. He received a B.A. degree from Old Dominion University in 1963, a J.D. degree from the Cumberland School of Law of Samford University in 1966 and an LL.M. degree from Boston University in 1967. Mr. Fisher came to Miami in 1967 and worked at First National Bank of Miami. He later became an investor in real estate. He was a member of the Florida Bar, a Life Member of the Dade County Bar, a Real Estate Broker and served as an officer in the Greater Miami Real Estate Exchangors for many years. He was a loyal member of the Trinity Sunday School Class and the First United Methodist Church of Coral Gables. Visitation 5 pm 7 pm Monday March 2nd at VAN ORSDEL CORAL GABLES. Services 6:00 pm Tuesday at the First United Methodist Church of Coral Gables. Burial will be in the family plot in St. Stephen's Cemetery in Dodgeville, Mass.

FISHER Joseph Henry, was born on October 1, 1922 in Attleboro, Mass., the only child of the late Joseph Albert and Havilah M. (Cooke) Fisher. After graduation from the Bentley School of Accounting and Finance, Boston, Mass., he enlisted in the Navy as an Aviation Cadet in 1942 and retired with the rank of Lieutenant Commander in 1963 after completing twenty one years of active duty as a Naval Aviator. He served in the Southwest Pacific area during WWII in Patrol Bombing Squadron 104and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, three Air Medals and the Purple Heart. His last tour of sea duty was aboard the aircraft carrier USS Forrestal, as the Officer in Charge of the Combat Information Center. He received a B.A. degree from Old Dominion University in 1963, a J.D. degree from the Cumberland School of Law of Samford University in 1966 and an LL.M. degree from Boston University in 1967. Mr. Fisher came to Miami in 1967 and worked at First National Bank of Miami. He later became an investor in real estate. He was a member of the Florida Bar, a Life Member of the Dade County Bar, a Real Estate Broker and served as an officer in the Greater Miami Real Estate Exchangors for many years. He was a loyal member of the Trinity Sunday School Class and the First United Methodist Church of Coral Gables. Visitation 5 pm 7 pm Monday March 2nd at VAN ORSDEL CORAL GABLES. Services 6:00 pm Tuesday at the First United Methodist Church of Coral Gables. Burial will be in the family plot in St. Stephen's Cemetery in Dodgeville, Mass. Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close