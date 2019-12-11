Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph KrumichMark. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Krumich, Mark Joseph, age 63, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2019 at home. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Walter and Marian (Donley) Krumich both deceased. A graduate from Duquesne University with a BS in Music Education and a major in Music Therapy. Later he received a Masters in Music Education from FIU. Mark excelled as a jazz flautist and started the notable Jazz Jam in Tobacco Road. His sense of humor, kindness, and personal integrity made him an invaluable therapist and educator with emotionally disabled adolescents. He is survived by his wife Charlene Canali and son Kaelen Krumich,. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Christ congregational Church - 14920 SW 67th Ave, Palmetto Bay, FL 33158 with a reception following. Donations to Christ Congregational Church in Mark's name would be appreciated.

