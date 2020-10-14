Joseph Leo FREIWALD, JOSEPH LEO “Leo” passed away peacefully in Weston, Florida on Friday, October 02, 2020. Leo was born in Kansas City, Kansas on December 31, 1930 and spent the rest of his life in Florida attending Palm Beach Junior College, Florida State University graduating with a Master’s in Education and then Florida Atlantic University graduating with a Doctorate in Education. Leo was the proud father of and survived by 6 children, eleven grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and his younger brother John Theodore Freiwald. He was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy Patricia Freiwald, parents Mathias Leo Freiwald, Laura Elizabeth Freiwald, half-sister Virginia Walker and brother Frank Freiwald. He retired from the Dade County Public School system after teaching and administrative work with 40 years of service. He loved to read continuing learning his whole life. After leaving the school system, he tutored, mentored many students as well as enjoying spending time with his family, fixing things and spending time on his computer. He remained busy up to the day of his death, maintaining daily contact with his many friends, former students, fellow teachers and family. He meticulously kept a daily journal and wrote many autobiographical short stories based upon his lifetime of teaching among many other subjects and was always willing to help others where he could. Services will be at Boyd-Panciera Funeral Home, 1600 North University Dr, Pembroke Pines, FL, 33021 Saturday, October 17, 2-5 PM. He will be reunited with his wife of 63 years at a family graveside service in November at Bethania Cemetery in Justice, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: Campership Funds to benefit deserving youth in memory of J. Leo Freiwald c/o South Florida Council, Inc. Boy Scouts of America 15255 NW 82 Avenue Miami Lakes, FL 33016



