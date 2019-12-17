Guest Book View Sign Service Information Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South 11655 SW 117TH AVE Miami , FL 33186 (305)-238-3672 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Michael LoBue On Friday, December 13, 2019, Joseph Michael LoBue unexpectedly passed away. He is survived by his wife Lolita, sons Michael and Devin, mother Georgeann, brother Sam (Sandie), sister-in-law Lynette Rubio (Matt), several nieces, nephews, cousins and his favorite cousin Phil Cubiotti. His father Joseph predeceased him in 2015. Joe was born in Rochester, NY and moved to Miami in 1978. He graduated from Miami Sunset Senior High School in 1984 where he was loved by many friends. He was a dual resident of Miami and Key Largo where he frequented often with his family, surrounded by friends and the many young adults he mentored from a very young age. Weekends were spent fishing in the Keys with his sons and the young men he took under his wing, of which there are too many to mention by name. He was a surrogate father to many of them and they jokingly called him "The GOAT". Summers were spent with family and friends at his home in Rochester where they celebrated the fourth of July every year and where he and Devin put on a major firework display for the neighbors on the lake. His favorite place to eat was Don and Bob's, an outdoor hamburger stand that he also frequented as a child. Joe and his brother are owners of Downrite Engineering Corporation. With the help of their father and mother, they grew the company from a small family owned business to one of the largest site developers in the tri-county area. In the last few years Joe was indoctrinating his son Devin into the business so that he would part of the next generation of Downrite. He and his wife started J&M Underground Engineering in 1994 and developed it into the successful business it is today. As his sons grew, they also participated in the day to day operations of the company. Joe also helped his son Michael start The Edition Sneaker Boutique in 2014, as well as Backdoor Miami in 2019. He was a great husband, father, brother and son. His whole world was his family. Nicknamed "Bald Eagle" by his wife, he lovingly hovered over his family in constant protection. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Visitation 6:30PM on Tuesday, December 17th Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South 11655 SW 117th Avenue Miami, FL 33186 Prayer Service 9:30 AM on Wednesday, December 18th Saint Catherine of Siena Catholic Church 9200 SW 107th Avenue Miami, FL 33176 Committal Service 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 18th Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South 11655 SW 117th Avenue Miami, FL 33186

