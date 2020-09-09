Rabbi Joseph M. Hurwitz As the beloved Rabbi at Temple Isaiah in Palm Springs, CA from 1958-1998, "Rabbi Joe" was a community leader who initiated interfaith relations in the early 1960s to build connections between people. Known as "Everybody's Rabbi" and "Rabbi to the Stars," Rabbi Hurwitz's warmth, oratory skills, and legendary sense of humor made him a sought-after emcee where he presided over community and other events interacting with numerous residents, dignitaries, and celebrities. He was a successful fundraiser who, with the help of his friend Frank Sinatra and others, was able to build the new synagogue in Palm Springs. An avid cat lover, he was also Vice President of the Mountain Lion Foundation an organization devoted to passing policies that protect California mountain lions. Rabbi Joe retired to Hollywood, FL and in recent years, enjoyed riding his scooter on the Hollywood Broadwalk. He is survived by Faith Hurwitz, his loving wife of 18 years; his four children; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Mountain Lion Foundation, https://www.mountainlion.org/
. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert (305) 932-2700