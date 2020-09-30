1/2
Joseph Norman Pierce
Joseph Norman Pierce II, better known as "Skip," born March 11, 1938, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2020 at the age of 82. Skip is survived by his only child, Jennifer N. Pierce; grandchildren, Tristan Elliott, Pierce Elliott and Piper Elliott; sisters Penny Stutts (Jack) and Nancy Pelish (Jim); nephews, David Stutts, Jeremy Stutts and niece, Alyssa Pelish. After graduating high school, Skip studied in Madrid, Spain for one year before attending Brown University. He later joined the United States Air Force and served for four years while stationed at Homestead Air Force Base in Homestead, Florida. After his service in the Air Force, Skip attended the University of Miami and graduated with a business degree. He became a successful stock broker for Dean Witter, earning the trust of his clients and colleagues with his knowledge, professionalism and strong leadership skills. Skip had a passion for racing sailboats and he participated in many races as a member of Coral Reef Yacht Club in Miami, Florida. After his retirement from Dean Witter, Skip enjoyed spending time on the water in his speed boat, as well as playing tennis. Skip touched the hearts of everyone he met during his life with his beautiful smile, generous heart and bright blue eyes. There will be a service for Skip's family as we spread his ashes at sea. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to ocean conservancy.org in Skip's honor.

Published in the Miami Herald on Sep. 30, 2020.
