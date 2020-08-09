Klock, Joseph P. , Sr., 93, adored soul mate and husband of 72 years of Mary Dot, father of Joseph P. Klock, Jr., Susan Marie Kairalla (deceased)(Dr. Andrew Kairalla), Marilyn Klock Popko (Dr. Stephen Popko, deceased), Pat Klock Parker (Joseph Parker), Kathy Klock, Nancy Klock Corey (John Corey), Carol Klock, and Mary Beth Klock Perez (Diego Perez), and Grandfather of 19 adoring Grandchildren and 29 Greatchildren. Joe was born in Abington, PA, graduated from St Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia and interrupted his college education at St Joseph's College to serve his Country in the Marine Corps in WW II, after which he returned home, married his first and only love, and began a successful career in real estate and speaking. Joe and Mary Dot relocated their children to Miami in 1969, and in 1973, together founded the Klock Company (later acquired by Coldwell Banker). Joe had a quick and engaging sense of humor, a passion for family, theatre, and music, and a selfless and generous heart. He earned an unsurpassed reputation as an international motivational speaker, a pioneer of professional training in the real estate industry, a syndicated columnist, and a dedicated mentor and cherished friend to countless people. Joe will forever remain in the hearts, minds, and lives of so very many who learned from him and loved him. He passed away peacefully from natural causes at home surrounded by love on August 3, 2020. Joe left our world a better place because of his many contributions. A Celebration of Life service for Joe will be held when it is safe for all to gather and honor him together.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store