A Celebration of Life Service will be held virtually for Joe Klock on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. The Celebration will be virtual. Loved ones and Friends are invited to join the service and honor Joe's extraordinary life through the following link: https://youtu.be/4evA6DvsQtE
. If you would like to receive a program for the Celebration Service, please send a note to josephpklockcelebrationoflife@gmail.com and it will be sent to you by email on Friday prior to the service. A Reception will be held in the future when it is safe for us to gather in person and share our memories of Joe. The Klock Family