Joseph P. Klock
A Celebration of Life Service will be held virtually for Joe Klock on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. The Celebration will be virtual. Loved ones and Friends are invited to join the service and honor Joe's extraordinary life through the following link: https://youtu.be/4evA6DvsQtE. If you would like to receive a program for the Celebration Service, please send a note to josephpklockcelebrationoflife@gmail.com and it will be sent to you by email on Friday prior to the service. A Reception will be held in the future when it is safe for us to gather in person and share our memories of Joe. The Klock Family

Published in the Miami Herald on Sep. 16, 2020.
